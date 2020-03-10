Briefs | Municipal Affairs Bureau reports marmot discovery to police

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) reported to the police authority the discovery of a marmot, a large ground squirrel, at Parque do Reservatório on March 6. Macau’s laws ban the import, acquisition, and breeding of marmots. Since it is not native to Macau and there is no record of the import of this particular marmot, the IAM suspects that someone illegally imported the marmot to Macau and discarded the animal in the public park. The IAM advised that the police authority would follow up on the case as the bureau suspects the city’s laws have been violated. The marmot was healthy and was sent to the IAM’s animal control facility. Currently, the marmot is being quarantined.

Lawmaker wants 25,000 houses reserved for seniors

Lawmaker Ng Kuok Cheong has urged the local government to build 25,000 houses exclusively for senior citizens on the former Pearl Horizon land plot. In his interpellation to the local government, Ng said that these houses should be designed to serve seniors, with features that are appropriate and suitable for them. Previously, the local government announced housing plans for this particular land plot, suggesting a house exchange plan. Ng hopes that the local government can help senior citizens exchanging their current houses for houses on the Pearl Horizon land plot. Ng believes that allowing senior citizens to participate in the exchange would help with Macau’s urban renewal.

None injured by partially collapsed building

An old building located at Praça da Ponte e Horta partially collapsed earlier this week. Nobody was injured in the incident. The building is located on Rua Francisco António and is empty and unoccupied. Some 15 square meters of the rooftop collapsed. According to a resident of the area, who lives across from the building, the building had already been severely damaged during Typhoon Hato and Mangkhut. The building’s external wall is currently stable and will not endanger passersby. The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau will issue a notice to the property owners to follow up on the situation.