Briefs | Municipal authority urges people to keep parks clean

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has urged park users to maintain hygiene and cleanliness after many used facemasks were found littered around trails and parks. The IAM pointed out that the act not only violates the environment, but also harms efforts to contain infectious diseases. Furthermore, signs of bicycle motocross (BMX) activities were also found, including homemade jump platforms. It could be a danger to other park users, the bureau said. The IAM asked cyclists to cycle on designated bicycle paths. In addition, the public should also help ensure environmental hygiene and cleanliness. In accordance with applicable regulations, violators of these park rules may face fines of between 300 patacas and 600 patacas.

Excessive screen time could lead to eye problems

People staying home and using the Internet extensively during the current Covid-19 outbreak may damage their eyesight, a Zhuhai optician has warned. During this period, they may watch movies or use the Internet for extended periods of time. The optician said even staying indoors for a long time may cause psychological unease, which can lead to eye problems including blurry vision. The optician reminded people to be mindful of their eyes. Furthermore, the American Optometric Association has suggested that people take a break from focusing on any screen, every 20 minutes, by looking at a sight 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

one-third of still-new enterprises finding other ways to operate

A survey conducted by a business incubation center found that about one-third of new local enterprises had managed to find new ways to operate under the current Covid-19 outbreak. The survey collected 49 valid responses. The majority of respondents (76%) had online-offline hybrid business models, and about 83% of respondents had been affected by the outbreak. The main problems they faced included cash flow, decrease in demand, rising costs, and logistical problems. Most of the respondents agreed that the government’s relief measures would be able to help them solve issues with cash flow. Three-quarters of them thought the e-coupon scheme would help revive the market. However, many of the respondents are in the scientific innovation sector, hence they might not benefit from the scheme.