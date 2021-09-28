Briefs | MUST signs memoranda with Chinese institute

The professors, teachers and graduate students of various research institutes of Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) recently held an academic exchange meeting with a delegation from the China Institute of Water Resources and Hydropower Research. The meeting was about hydrology and water resources research and cooperation, Macau outdoor station and cooperation opportunities, as well as the vision for water ecological environment research and cooperation, in addition to other subtopics in hydrology. In addition, several memoranda between the two entities regarding the commencement of academic exchange and research were signed.

Industry sector sees downturn in employees and receipts

The total number of persons engaged in industrial-related activities dropped by 1,080 to 11,473, according to data issued by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Receipts and expenditure of these establishments (covering Manufacturing and Electricity, Gas & Water Supply) amounted to MOP9.39 billion and MOP7.05 billion respectively in 2020, down 19.7% and 18.4% year-on-year. Gross Surplus fell by 23.3% year-on-year to MOP2.34 billion, while Gross Value Added, which measures the sectoral contribution to the economy, went down by 13.5% to MOP4.68 billion.

Legislator-elect calls for more leisure areas

Lawmaker-elect in the indirect election, Ho Ion Sang, called on the government to increase large-scale leisure areas in proportion to the population in each district. He also requested the government explain whether it will convert suitable coastal areas into a coastal promenade. The coastal promenade in ZAPE area that runs from the Macao Science Center to the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre has been delighting members of the public since its opening in April this year. The promenade offers large-scale children’s facilities and a new type of gymnastic facilities.