Briefs | Nanjing-Macau business matching attracts over 90 firms

The “Nanjing-Macau Business Matching Session” has attracted over 90 enterprises, an increase of 5% compared to the recent business matching session in Hangzhou. The session is part of the five-day event “Macao Week in Jiangsu,” which was concluded on May 17. During the event, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) organized the “Jiangsu-Macao Tourism and MICE Promotion Session,” in which around 120 representatives of tourism and MICE sectors from Jiangsu and Macau took part.

International assets up nearly 6%

At end-March 2021, Macau’s total international assets increased by 5.9% from last quarter and by 10.0% from the year before to MOP2,001.4 billion (USD249.9 billion), according to data from the Monetary Authority of Macao. Within this total, external assets increased by 11.2% year-on-year to MOP1,526.7 billion, while local assets in foreign currencies also increased by 6.1% to MOP474.7 billion. As a major component of international assets, external non-bank loans increased by 16.1% to MOP705.8 billion. Meanwhile, total international liabilities increased by 5.7% from three months ago and by 10.1% year-on-year to MOP1,932.3 billion (USD241.3 billion).

Chinese Orchestra to present family musical in June

The family musical theatre concert “Music Adventure III” by the Macao Chinese Orchestra (OCHM), which was originally scheduled to be held on June 6, will be replaced with the family musical theatre concert “Musical Magic Wand Prequel.” The change was made because Singapore conductor Quek Ling Kiong is unable to travel to Macau due to local anti-pandemic measures. In this concert the OCHM will join with young conductor Bei Di to present a number of famous musical theatre works, including The Fight between the Ox and the Tiger by Wang Guojie, Kung Fu by Li Bochan and Ebullient Plucked Strings by Wang Danhong.