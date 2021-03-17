Briefs | Nearly 31,000 receive Covid-19 jabs

A total of of 67,665 people have made appointments for vaccinations against Covid-19, of which 30,913 people have received a dose of the vaccine as of 4 p.m. yesterday, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre reported.

In addition, in the past 24 hours, the Health Bureau has received notification of seven minor adverse events. Since the start of vaccination, a total of 70 adverse event notifications have been received by the Bureau, including one serious adverse event.

Foreign exchange reserves amount to MOP198b

The preliminary estimate of Macau’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP198.5 billion at the end of February 2021, the Monetary Authority of Macao announced. The reserves increased by 1.6% from the revised value of MOP195.4 billion for the previous month. The SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end of February represented 10 times the currency in circulation or 82.5% of pataca M2 at end-January.

Registration for zodiac banknotes to commence

The joint online registration for the exchange of the Rat and Ox zodiac banknotes, together with the previously issued 20th Anniversary of the Return to the Motherland banknotes, will commence next Monday. The tentative exchange quantity for the Rat and Ox zodiac banknotes of BOC and BNU is 25 pieces, making a total of 100 pieces of the two types of zodiac banknotes. The exchange period is between May 4 and July 23.