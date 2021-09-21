Briefs | Negative Covid-19 result on dragon fruit packaging: IAM

Following news reports on the existence of SARS-CoV-2 on dragon fruit packaging from Vietnam, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) recently tested the packaging of the local stock of the fruit. Although all samples yielded negative results, the IAM has ordered wholesalers to suspend the distribution of the batches of fruit originating from Vietnam. The local authority added that the World Health Organization found insufficient evidence about the transmission of the virus through food. Given that the virus is spread mainly by respiratory droplets, the IAM reminds relevant workers to be mindful of personal protection and hygiene.

‘Light up Macau Drone Gala’ replaces fireworks competition

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will hold the “Light up Macau Drone Gala”at Nam Van Lake from October 1 to 23. There will be a total of 10 sessions of drone shows, at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on October on 1, 3, 9, 16, and 23. In each show, 300 drones will light up the sky for 10 to 15 minutes. The event comes from the cancellation of the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest which was also cancelled last year as pyrotechnic teams outside Mainland were not allowed to enter the city due to border restrictions.

Monetary authority hosts biennial statistics conference

The Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) recently hosted the 11th Statistics Conference of the Central Banks of Portuguese-speaking Countries (virtually), which is a biennial international statistical event. Themed “From Survival to Innovation: Central Banks’ Statistical Functions in the Post-pandemic Era,” the chairman of the Board of Directors of the AMCM, Chan Sau San, stated that due to the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, the statistical function of central-banking institutions would take on a more proactive role in providing indispensable and objective basis for policy research, formulation and subsequent monitoring.

Guia Hill Cable Car suspended

In order to ensure safe operation of the facilities of the Guia Hill Cable Car, the Municipal Affairs Bureau regularly maintains the Guia Hill Cable Car and conducts annual safety inspections. During the annual inspection this year, some parts were found to be worn out and must be replaced. Accordingly, the operation of the facilities of the Guia Hill Cable Car will be suspended from today until further notice.