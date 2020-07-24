Briefs | New lots system introduced for popular helicopter tours

The processing of applications for the “Helicopter Ride Experience” local tour under the umbrella of the “Macao Ready Go! Local Tours” program resumed yesterday afternoon under a new electronic lots system for selecting participants. This comes after the registration platform crashed on Wednesday morning due to high demand. The quota for the experience has now been increased from an initial 700 to 1,584 spaces. Tour dates now include Wednesdays and Thursdays, in addition to the previously announced Fridays and weekends. Due to the high demand, the government has introduced a new lots system to select who will be able to register for the experience. Each applicant is assigned a sequence number by the system and will be eligible for two spots for joining the tour. Unsuccessful applicants will be put on a waiting list to queue for any remaining spots. The tour period starts from July 31 and lasts until the end of August.

MPI shares results of research on Macau gaming behavior

The Centre for Gaming and Tourism Studies of the Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI) held a seminar on “gamblers’ fatigue” earlier this week and presented the results of a recent study by the center. The study sought to reveal the evolving trends in gaming behavior among Macau residents, dealers and Chinese gaming patrons. According to the MPI, it is hoped that this research will be used to help formulate policies for the Macau gaming industry and promote sustainable industry development. The results found that many gamblers experienced a drop in enthusiasm as the novelty of gambling wore off over time. The center said this was because of the combined efforts of “the learning effect, awareness of harms in gambling, and social safeguard measures.” Together, these allow patrons to gain a more objective view of their gambling behavior.

DSPA welcomes donations from plastic bag tax proceeds

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) is reminding businesses to abide by the plastic bag tax that entered into force last November. In a statement yesterday, the DSPA also said that it is encouraging some hotels, entertainment complexes, supermarkets, shopping centers and food and beverage outlets to donate the proceeds from the plastic bag tax to support environmental protection work or other charitable activities. A donation ceremony was held at the DSPA headquarters yesterday. Bureau director Tam Wai Man thanked the collaborating entities for their participation, and again emphasized that the law’s purpose was not the collection of funds, but the reduction of plastic use.