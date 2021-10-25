Briefs | New measure for passengers flying from mainland China

From today, individuals wishing to travel by plane from mainland China to Macau must present a negative nucleic acid test certificate, performed in the last 48 hours from the day of sampling, in accordance with the requirements demanded by the health authorities. The entry of non-resident individuals who do not present the aforementioned certificate may be refused. Until October 27 at 11:59 p.m., holders of a negative nucleic acid test result issued in the last 48 hours can be immediately subjected to free sampling at Macau International Airport to replace the above requirement.

‘Stay, Dine and See Macao’ resumes

The ‘Stay, Dine and See Macao’ project resumed local tours operations on Saturday. On the first day back, about 230 people joined the local tour, including residents who chose to explore Macau this way. Many enjoyed local tours teeming with highlights such as visiting the Cotai Strip, the Macau Tower, buffet dinner on a maritime tour, and more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the ‘Stay, Dine and See Macao’ project has suspended operations twice. The tours will run until the end of 2021. Macau residents have a one-time discount, while visitors are welcome to join at full price.

Applications for Macao Creative Pavilion open

Applications to participate in the Macao Creative Pavilion exhibition in the 14th Xiamen Cultural Industries Fair (CCCIF) are open from today to November 7. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) is coordinating the participation. The CCCIF is a large-scale cultural exhibition showcasing cultural organizations from both sides of the Strait. It will be held at the Xiamen International Conference & Exhibition Center from December 3 to 6. Applicants must only be made by local organizations related to the cultural and creative industries sector. Ten organizations will be selected to partake in the exhibition.