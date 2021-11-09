Briefs | Newly established companies on decline

A total of 1,394 new companies were incorporated in the third quarter of 2021. This represents a decrease of 326 year-on-year, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Newly incorporated companies operating in Wholesale & Retail Trade and Business Services totalled 501 and 375 respectively. The total value of registered capital across the new companies soared by 253.1% year-on-year to MOP370 million, attributable to the incorporation of new companies with relatively large capital in Wholesale & Retail Trade and Financial Services during the quarter. Companies in dissolution totalled 180 in the third quarter, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to MOP123 million.

BNU records 6.8% profit plunge

Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) recorded a plunge of 6.8% in profits to MOP338.5 million from January to September, compared to the same period last year. Despite the dip, the bank recently said in a statement that it is confident of “a strong fourth quarter and expects to close the year with a better result than 2020 when the bank recorded a profit of MOP420.3 million in an adverse period both globally and locally.” Its Hengqin branch, meanwhile, saw an increase in its net income of 76.5% across the first nine months of the year.

IC holds activities to commemorate centenary of Taipa Houses

To commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the Taipa Houses, in November, the Cultural Institute (IC) is launching around 30 sessions of themed activities to inform about the history of the Taipa Houses. These include workshops and guided visits as part of the “Arts and Culture Festival between China and Portuguese Speaking Countries.” The five houses were built in 1921 and once served as residences for highly-ranked civil servants of Macanese background. In 1992, they were recognized as a building complex of architectural value. In 1999, the government decided to completely renovate the houses and turn them into a museum site.