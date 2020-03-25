Briefs | Ninth quarantine hotel to be announced soon

During yesterday’s press conference at the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center, the representative of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Inês Chan, informed that a ninth hotel facility to be used as a medical observation and quarantine venue will soon be announced. The official did not want to reveal the name of the hotel unit but disclosed that it is a hotel unit located on the Macau Peninsula. This would be the third hotel to be used by the government as a medical facility in the Peninsula after the Metropole Hotel, San Tung Fong Commercial Inn, South Wing and Grand Lapa Hotel. The eight hotels so far designated as quarantine facilities offer a combined supply of 2,182 rooms, according to the government.

Relaxation of mainland worker restriction suggested for April

The Chief Executive has indicated the possibility of easing travel restrictions for non-resident workers in Macau who are from the mainland. Previously, the local government announced a possible policy relaxation for mainland blue-card holders to take place in April. Yesterday, the Chief Executive said that the SAR government has not given up on this plan. Ho thinks that since both Macau and Zhuhai have not recorded local infections recently, Macau can return to pre-Covid-19 mainland worker entry policies. The resumption of ordinary travel policies for mainland workers may happen at the beginning of next month. Ho further remarked that he will request the central government to reopen Macau travel permits for mainland residents.

No more subsidies currently planned for small businesses

The Chief Executive has made it clear that he has no intention to give more financial support to the city’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Ho Iat Seng said that the Macau government has been working in a variety of ways to support local SMEs. He added that the government has launched different schemes to help small businesses, hoping they can survive the pandemic period as well as keep Macau residents employed. Macau’s top official said yesterday that at the current stage he is not considering additional support measures for such businesses. The local government has introduced e-vouchers worth 3,000 patacas to be distributed to all local residents. The idea, according to the government, is that they are spent buying the goods and services offered by local SMEs. Ho said that he does “not exclude nor promise” another round of e-vouchers.