Briefs | No campaign commencement event this election

The Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau announced that no campaign commencement event will be held for this election. In previous elections, such events were held for candidates to reveal their campaigns and for photo opportunities. Additionally, in response to lawmaker Agnes Lam’s questions, the bureau confirmed that this election will continue practices used in previous elections to accommodate the physically challenged, such as accessible ramps and the use of braille on sample ballots.

PJ warns public of telephone scams

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has urged the public to be wary of telephone scams that purport to be collecting important documents for the Health Bureau (SSM). In a statement, the PJ said that it has received reports in relation to an unknown telephone call allegedly from the SSM, with pre-recorded messages in both Cantonese and Putonghua. The PJ reminds the public never to give out personal information to strangers, nor to wire money or send remittances to strangers. So far no members of the public have fallen prey to the scam, the PJ confirmed.

Gov’t to study introduction of smart rat bait boxes

In response to lawmaker Lam Lon Wai’s enquiry, the Municipal Affairs Bureau said that it has continued to increase the number of rat bait boxes across the city, reaching a total of 1,300. In the first half of this year, complaints related to the installation dropped 14% year-on-year. The bureau is also studying the possibility of smart rat bait boxes, which will monitor the number of rats using technology such as smart counters. The bureau added that construction projects usually contribute to an increase in rats.