Briefs | OM, MGM to host Beethoven concert this weekend

To celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday and the 50th World Earth Day, the Macao Orchestra and MGM are staging two concerts this weekend at the indoor plaza, The Spectacle, at MGM Cotai. The orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op.68, “Pastoral.” Admission is free. The orchestra plans to incorporate innovative technology and modern architecture to bring the audience a multimedia musical experience that highlights humanity’s unity with nature. MGM Cotai will also arrange various activities on August 29 and 30, including the “Guided Tour for Earth Day X Nature’s Art,” the “Moss Ball Planting Workshop” and the “Symphony Afternoon Tea.”

61% decrease in retail sales recorded in second quarter

The Statistics and Census Service has recorded a 61% drop in retail revenue for the second quarter of 2020, bringing the amount down to about MOP6.9 billion. After removing the effect of price changes, the sales volume index also dropped by 61.5%. Comparing the data to the same period last year, the largest declines were recorded in watches, clocks and jewelry (-87.3%), leather goods (-72.8%), as well as department store goods (-71.7%). The value of retail sales in the second quarter of 2020 decreased by 38% as compared with the revised figure (MOP11.16 billion) in the first quarter. Meanwhile, 72.1% of the retailers anticipated a year-on-year decrease in sales volume in the third quarter of 2020, 20.2% expected the sales volume to remain stable and 7.7% forecasted an increase.