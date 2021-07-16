Briefs | One-third more suspicious transactions recorded in h1

The Financial Intelligence Office received 1,288 Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) during the first half of 2021, an increase of 36% compared with the same period in 2020. The change was mainly due to the increase in the number of STRs reported by the gaming and financial sectors. STRs received from the financial sector and gaming sector constituted 32.2% and 53.8% respectively of the total, whereas those from other institutions contributed only 14.0%.

England lifts quarantine for Hong Kong, Taiwan entrants

Starting Monday, arrivals from Hong Kong and Taiwan will not need to quarantine when they arrive in England if they have a negative Covid-19 test result prior to their flight and a negative result from a test taken within two days of their arrival in the country. Authorities in England noted that the type of test needed by individual travelers will depend on their travel history over the previous 10 days. The UK government stressed that arrivals to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland may be subject to different rules. Quarantine measures on entrants from Macau will remain in place.

Some functions of gov’t transport app to be suspended

For the next three weekends, the Transport Bureau app will have certain functions suspended in order to run system maintenance on the government’s cloud computerization and data centers. The dates concerned are July 17, 23, 24, 30, 31 and August 1. On these days, some functions of the app will be down, including bus information, bus traffic, live traffic, e-payment, online booking and route enquiry.