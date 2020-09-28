Briefs | One-third of continuing education license applications denied

The Education and Youth Affairs (DSEJ) has denied 37% of applications for licenses to provide continuing education services. During a TDM radio program on Friday, the head of the DSEJ’s Department of Continuing Education, Wong Chi Iong, revealed the statistic. Recently, the DSEJ started receiving applications for licenses to provide continuing education service and for the fourth phase of the program. In total, the DSEJ received applications from 350 organizations. Only 220 were approved, and 130 were rejected. The DSEJ explained that failed applications were due to a lack of documentation or poor records of previous operation. In the third phase of continuing education program, the DSEJ filed 41 reports regarding violations to the judiciary department.

Two charged with damaging old trees

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has charged two local residents suspected of damaging old trees. On Friday, the PJ reported the apprehension of two local residents, one in his 70s and one in his 50s. The pair have been charged for recent damage to four trees in Coloane. The four trees are listed as protected ancient trees in Macau. On August 15, one person nailed a canvas to one of the trees while the other one painted the three other trees with lime on September 14 and 15. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) wants to pursue the two by legal means. The PJ investigated the pair, who denied the accusations and said they did not know the trees were listed as protected ancient trees and that they had painted and nailed canvas to the trees in order to protect them from insects and rainwater.

Man beats girlfriend over disagreement about cooking

A local man assaulted his girlfriend after the two argued about cooking. The suspect is a local resident in his 60s and the victim is a 50-year-old Macau woman. They have several adult children. According to the Judiciary Police (PJ), the pair constantly engaged in arguments about petty matters. Approximately two months ago, the man attacked his girlfriend and injured her hands and feet. However, in his statement the man claimed that his girlfriend had attacked him first and he pushed her to the ground in self-defense. The PJ charged the man with assault and has already forwarded him to the prosecution authority.