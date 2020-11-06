Briefs | Over 1,000 taxis equipped with monitoring devices

A total of 1,060 taxis have been equipped with monitoring devices, according to a statement released by the Transport Bureau (DSAT). These are used for recording, navigation and other functions. These devices were installed on 13 types of vehicles and as of last Tuesday, have registered over 710,000 transactions and reported 91 malfunctions. The DSAT has asked the device supplier to continue to investigate the problems and improve the system, and to compensate the affected drivers for issues that are confirmed to be caused by the supplier’s manual errors or setting errors.

Gov’t concludes drafting Trade Union Law consultation text

The Macau SAR government has completed the drafting of the Trade Union Law consultation text, according to a statement released by the Office for the Secretary for Economy and Finance. As the Trade Union Law is a major labor policy and the law is closely related to the rights and interests of both employers and employees, the government has sent the consultation text to the Standing Committee for the Coordination of Social Affairs to ensure that they hear the opinions of employers and employees. The content conceived in the consultation text not only includes a trade union registration system, but also a collective consultation system.

Phone fraud suspect granted bail

A university student suspected of phone fraud has been set free on bond, according to a statement released by the prosecution authority. Recently, the police authority apprehended a mainland youth because he was a suspect of phone fraud. He is currently studying at a Macau university. The man is accused of co-conspiring to trick a middle-aged Macau woman into transferring more than HKD2 million to other unidentified suspects. After receiving the case from the police department, the prosecution authority conducted a preliminary interrogation of the man. Considering the severity of the case, the criminal court issued an order to set the man free under strict bail conditions and banned him from leaving the city.