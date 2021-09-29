Briefs | Over 450 in temporary shelter

From September 25 to midday of yesterday, 454 residents were housed in the Temporary Shelter of Social Welfare Bureau located at Rua Leste da Ilha Verde, Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde. The highest number of persons accommodated in a single day reached 164: a figure consisting mainly of workers who originally lived in mainland China. To try to meet the need for emergency accommodation, Social Welfare Bureau has temporarily expanded the number of beds from 100 to 171. Due to the shortage of public resources, Social Welfare Bureau is appealing to employers to provide accommodation for foreign workers if possible, as part of working together to control the pandemic.

Gov’t warns public not to spread fake news

The Civil Protection Operations Centre is calling on the public not to deliberately fabricate and disseminate false information. The authority noted that members of the public should not intentionally spread false information that they are fully aware may give rise to public fear or disturbance. Doing so may contravene Article 26 of Law no. 11/2020 (Civil Protection Legal Regime) and incur criminal liability. Members of the public are advised to heed official announcements and information.

PJ warns of phone scams

A member of the “Judiciary Police Friends of Crime Prevention for Women” informed the Judiciary Police (PJ) that she had recently received a call from a mobile with a local ID in which the caller, speaking in Cantonese, claimed to be calling from the “Bureau of Telecommunications Regulation.” The caller warned her that her phone had shown signs of a fault and would soon stop working, and that she should press “2” to obtain further details. PJ noted that telephone scams involving the impersonation of government officials have increased recently, advising residents to remain vigilant against fraud.