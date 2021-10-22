Briefs | Over 80% of Galaxy employees vaccinated

Close to 82% of Galaxy Entertainment Group’s employees have been vaccinated to date, the gaming operator announced yesterday. Since the launch of the Government’s vaccination program, “GEG has held different promotional activities and initiatives to help its team members obtain information about the vaccination program and bookings, as well as to motivate them to get vaccinated, including the offering of Special Vaccine Leave for its team members. The company hopes “to encourage more team members to join the Macau SAR Government’s call for vaccination” and to help the community achieve herd immunity.

Road tax label scrapped in the name of efficiency

The receipt label which provides proof of payment for the local annual road tax for motor vehicles has been dropped by the government. In a press conference held by the Executive Council to present the changes, spokesperson André Cheong said that the removal of the requirement to display this label on vehicles is a bid to simplify the process, reflecting the government’s efforts in digitalization. Cheong explained that, while the actual payment of the tax had been simplified by allowing several methods of online payment, the need to collect a printed label was an inconvenient downside of the process. According to the official, the label was already unnecessary. Law enforcement agents have had, for some time, tools which allow them to check a vehicle’s tax status in real time by scanning the vehicle’s license plate.

BO to stop physical printing, distribution

The government has announced that printed publication of the government’s official gazette (Boletim Oficial) will be discontinued. From January 1, 2022, the BO will only be available in electronic format. From next year, the BO will only be printed in cases where it is impossible to publish it online, such as a severe failure or system malfunction. According to official figures disclosed , subscriptions to the printed version of the BO had dropped from 600 copies in 2000 to just about 80 last year.