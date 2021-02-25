Briefs | Over 9,200 complete Covid-19 jabs

A total of 25,462 residents have made appointments for a Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday at 9 p.m., of which 9,284 have completed the jab, the Novel Coronavirus Infection Response Coordination Center announced last night. According to the center, the number is in line with its expectations. The Health Bureau is operating 12 vaccination venues across the city, namely government health centers and the government hospital.

Advertising herbal beverages as medicine disallowed

The city’s new law on herbal medicines has banned beverages made with herbs from being advertised as having medicinal effects unless approval is obtained from the government. The new bill bans all unlicensed advertisements which allege that any herbal drinks may be able to cure diseases. The Association for Investigation, Practice, Promotion of Chinese Medicine hopes that the government can clarify the definition of “disease curing” in the context of the law. The association believes that claiming the drinks “counteract a form of poisoning” is not equivalent to saying that the drinks can cure diseases.

Group concerned about trash drop-off site sanitation

Community advisors inspecting Tv. Dos Anjos have complained about sanitation at the area’s garbage disposal site. According to a report by Cheng Pou, one advisor from the Municipal Affairs Bureau and several advisors from the central district have recently visited the site and learnt that the dumpster emits a stench and releases sewage, with the situation frequently damaging the environment. The advisors want the government to remove the dumpster from the street.