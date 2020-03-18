Briefs | Overseas students worry about not receiving e-vouchers

Overseas Macau students have expressed concerns about not being able to collect the 3,000 patacas e-voucher, according to a report by Macao Daily News. The Youth Association of People recently received inquiries from overseas Macau students regarding the government’s e-voucher program. Students deem the claiming period for the e-voucher to be short, which may not allow them to collect the money before the deadline. The local government requires that every resident who wishes to collect the money must present their physical ID either themselves or by a trustee. Students complained that such policies are inconsiderate because overseas students cannot necessarily be in Macau in person.

Firefighter placed on temporary suspension after theft claims

A firefighter from the Fire Services Bureau who is accused of stealing from an unlocked shop earlier in February has been temporarily suspended from work, according to the Secretariat for Security. On February 25, the 27-year-old firefighter is said to have entered the shop where he stole a total of 50,000 Macau patacas in cash, one diamond bracelet and two bottles of wine. The case has already been transferred to the prosecution authority. The firefighter is required to regularly report to the police authority. The fire services authority has also started a disciplinary procedure against him. The security authority stated that if the crime is proven at court, the security force will pursue disciplinary action against the man.

Hebei men detained in mainland for hiding Macau travel record

Two men from Baoding, a Hebei city, have been put into administrative detention for 10 days because of their dishonesty about their travel records. On February 29, the two men came to Macau and on March 5 they returned to Hebei. The two men did not report their travel records to the relevant local government and did not go through a voluntary quarantine at home, instead attending multiple parties and entering public spaces. On March 16, the concerned government issued a 10-day administrative detention punishment for the two men. Administrative detention is a form of punishment on the mainland to temporarily restrict a person’s freedom of movement.