Briefs | Panda ‘Sum Sum’ celebrates 13th birthday

Sum Sum, one of the four pandas kept at the Seac Pai Van Park in Coloane, has just celebrated her 13th birthday with a party organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau. A group of parents and children had the chance to take part in the party by registration. The bureau said it hoped to promote the parent-child relationship and knowledge on pandas. A “birthday cake” made of ice with fruits has been given to the panda as a gift, with participants singing along to “Happy Birthday.” Currently, the panda weighs 125 kilograms and is healthy judging from her diet and excrement. The average life expectancy for pandas ranges between 15 and 20 years.

Concrete mixer truck stuck under Reservoir overpass

The driver of a concrete mixer truck ignored the height clearance of the Estrada do Reservatório and ran straight into the downslope track before getting stuck under an overpass on Monday. The incident has not caused any injuries. The Public Security Police Force obtained a report on the incident at 10:48 a.m. that same day. The police investigation revealed that the driver is a local man, aged 49. The driver was tested with no blood alcohol level. A social media video showed the truck driver accelerated, allegedly in an attempt to squeeze through the gap. The authorities, however, have not disclosed whether the incident has caused structural damage to the bridge.

Traffic on Av. Almirante Lacerda obstructed for drainage work

In an attempt to reduce the regular flooding in San Kio District, drainage work will be conducted on Avenida do Almirante Lacerda in four phases. The first runs will be conducted from now until July 26. The overall work period, meanwhile, consists of 145 workdays. New pipes will be laid underground in the hopes of aiding the flow and drainage of rainwater. The first phase covers the intersection of Travessa do Almirante Lacerda and Avenida do Almirante Lacerda. More precisely, work will be conducted at the corner opposite Estrada do Repouso’s exit and the Dragons Cantonese Restaurant. Traffic will change from two directions to one only.