Briefs | PJ warns of fake TDM hiring information

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has recently received reports on fake recruitment by an entity pretending to be the local broadcaster TDM. A mainland resident has been “employed” by an entity claiming to be Macau Television Station, which asked the victim to pay RMB6,000 for a working visa. The victim called the TDM for verification. The PJ reminds members of the public to be vigilant against similar employment traps.

Labor bureau releases English online course

The Labour Affairs Bureau has recently released an online course in English on occupational safety in the hotel and catering industries. Meanwhile, the bureau has also planned to release a course in Portuguese in June. The release of the English and Portuguese courses are intended to cater to the needs of non-Chinese speaking communities in Macau. After completing the courses, individuals may apply to take the exam for the Occupational Safety Card. The bureau will also release more informational pamphlets in Tagalog, Vietnamese, Bahasa Indonesia and Burmese.

Education regulator to conduct rainstorm drill

In association with the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, the Fire Services Bureau, and several other public entities as well as some media organizations, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) will conduct a drill on March 14 to simulate the arrangements to take place during the issuance of rainstorm signals. The DSEDJ reminds the population that simulation text messages and announcements will be issued at 6 a.m. that day on the bureaus’ websites and participating media organizations’ platforms. The drill is expected to take about an hour.