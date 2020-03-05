Briefs | Police academy to have a new rector

Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak has appointed a new rector to the Academy of Public Security Forces. The new director is Wong Chi Fai, who is the current director of police affairs at the Public Security Police Force (PSP). The appointment will take effect on March 10 and will be valid for one year. Wong has a bachelor’s degree in police science, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Chinese law. In 1996, Wong started serving at the academy. Between 2002 and 2013, Wong served at the PSP. Wong was also a consultant at the office for the Secretary for Security between 2015 and 2016. He became a deputy director at the PSP in 2016. Three years later, in May 2019, he was appointed deputy rector of the academy.

Worker injured by own malpractice

A non-local worker has been injured due to his own malpractice. Earlier this week, a non-local worker was operating a suction pump inside a shop located at Rua do Canal Novo. The non-local worker, a man in his 50s, was using the pump to transfer gas from a big container to a smaller one. When he attempted to connect the pump to a power supply, the pump exploded. The man sustained injuries to his eyes, face, left arm, right hand and right leg. The Fire Services Bureau took the man to the hospital. He is in stable condition. The case has now been forwarded to the Labour Affairs Bureau.

Merchandise import falls 3.6% in January

The total merchandise import to Macau slid by 3.6% year-on-year in January to 8.48 billion patacas (about $1.06 billion), the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has informed. The latest report from DSEC indicated that the imports of motor cars and motorcycles, as well as mobile phones, declined by 58.3% and 33.3% respectively. Meanwhile, those of beauty, cosmetics and skincare products, and handbags and wallets expanded by 55.2% and 22.3% respectively. By place of origin, merchandise imports from the Chinese mainland decreased by 12.8% year-on-year to 2.73 billion patacas in January 2020. Imports from the European Union (2.66 billion patacas) increased by 9.8%, while imports from Portuguese-speaking countries dropped by 27.3% to 69 million patacas.