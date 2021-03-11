Briefs | Police bust drug trafficking case using computer keyboard

Following the receipt of intelligence, the Judiciary Police (PJ) has intercepted a syndicate that used a computer keyboard as a camouflage to traffic cocaine worth MOP35,000. The suspects – traffickers surnamed Ng, Ma and Wong and drivers surnamed Leong and Wong – were believed by the police to have received drugs delivered by a courier company. The parcel was declared to be a computer keyboard, but it contained narcotics. The two drivers denied the accusations, saying that they were “only driving friends.” The other three suspects have been charged with drug trafficking offences.

Applications for HUSH! concert open

The “2021 HUSH! Summer Concerts” will take place from June 26 to July 11 at coastal performance sites, including the Macao Science Centre Square, the Navy Yard No. 2, and the Ponte 9 Rooftop. This year, the event will feature a “HUSH! Kids” stage for the first time, in addition to a number of concerts, thematic performances, booths hosted by local practitioners, art installations and online music competitions. The Cultural Affairs Bureau is now calling for the participation of local bands and musicians in the event.

Art Macao calls for participants

The “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2021” is slated to be held from June to October, with the hopes of continuously promoting the cultural image of Macau. Themed “Advance and retreat of globalization,” the event reviews globalization in the Covid-19 pandemic era through various forms of visual art. The Cultural Affairs Bureau is now inviting local artists to submit their visual artworks for the Biennale. Selected artworks will be exhibited at venues under the bureau.