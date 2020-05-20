Briefs | Police warn public about suspicious messages

The Judiciary Police (PJ) have published a warning about a suspicious mobile message. The message includes an unverified hyperlink bearing the domain of instant messaging system, Whatsapp, as well as a message appearing to be from the government’s bank, Bank of China. The message reads: “Click the link to join the [group] immediately and get soaring shares which will be announced tomorrow.” In the statement issued by the PJ, it was disclosed that “a number of residents” have reported the message to the law-enforcement authority. The PJ approached the bank to verify the message, which denied sending it. The PJ reminds the public to remain vigilant and report similar cases to the authorities.

Drunk man robs and drives away unloading truck

Two workers had their truck stolen by a drunk man while cargo was being unloaded from it, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) announced. The truck stopped 50 meters from the location of incident, however. As the workers chased after the truck, patrolling PSP officers were alerted and intercepted the suspect. When questioned on-site by the police, the suspect confessed to drinking and having lost his memory as a result. The two workers contacted their employer, who is not suing the suspect for stealing the truck. In the end, the suspect was only charged with drunk driving.

Local man accused of driving under the influence

Nine grams of ketamine and cocaine have been seized by the Public Security Police Force (PSP) during the authority’s regular traffic operations. The suspect is a local man in his 20s, surnamed Lei, who said he was unemployed. On the day of the incident, the police signaled the suspect to pull aside for inspection. He looked panicked, so the officers asked to perform a search of his person and his car. The officers then discovered the drugs in the car. After searching the suspect’s residence, the police discovered more drugs. The suspect then confessed that he had obtained them for MOP4,000 that night. The suspect was charged by the police with drug dealing and drug consumption, as well as driving under influence of substances.