Briefs | Primary 4 to 6 classes resumed yesterday

Classes of primary school levels 4 to 6 resumed yesterday, with sets of safety health precautions required for students upon entry of the school. Pupils were required to wear face masks and maintain an appropriate level of social distance, as well as completing the online health declaration. The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau reminds students to not to attend classes if they have a fever or otherwise feel unwell. For cross-border students, the DSEJ reminds them to bring relevant identification documents and complete the city’s health code, as well as the electronic Entry/Exit Health Declaration Card in advance. Next Monday, pupils from primary school levels 1 to 3 will return to school. Junior secondary school (F1 to F3) students returned to classes on May 11, while senior secondary school (F4 to F6) students returned on May 4.

Consumer prices increase 2% in April

The Composite Consumer Price Index (103.13) for April increased by 2.05% year-on-year, a slowdown of 0.42 percentage points from the growth in March (+2.47%). According to data from the Statistics and Census Service, the increment was attributable to higher prices of fresh pork, dearer charges for eating out and rising rental prices for dwellings. Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indexes of education and food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by more than 5% respectively year-on-year. Conversely, the indexes of communication and clothing and footwear fell by 8.93% and 4.41% respectively. Falling prices of gasoline, electricity and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) drove down the price indices of transport and housing and fuels. For the 12 months ended April 2020, the average Composite CPI rose by 2.62% from the previous period, with notable growth in the price indexes of education, transport, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.

IC launches book programme for artistic associations

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has officially launched the Venue Booking Programme of the Macao Contemporary Art Centre – Navy Yard No. 2 and expanded the scope of events covered in the programme. In view of the impact of the pandemic, the IC said in a statement that it will extend the implementation period of activities and projects subsidized under the “2020 Financial Support for Local Association Activities/ Cultural Projects Programme.” This allows the activities to start before December 31, 2020 and conclude no later than the second quarter of 2021. In addition to maintaining free provision of the venue to local associations and individuals to organize events, the IC has also expanded the scope of events to cover music and drama activities. At present, over 20 venues are available for local associations and individuals to apply to use. IC said that it is planning to release more artistic and cultural spaces, and is negotiating with private companies to offer suitable venues for these events.