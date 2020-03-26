Briefs | Property management worker steals from sinking fund

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has arrested a property management employee suspected of stealing from her company’s sinking fund. The suspect is a 61-year-old Macau resident. She stole 75,000 patacas from the sinking fund of the building she was working for. The stolen funds had been collected between January and March. The woman admitted to her crime upon PJ investigation, claiming to have spent all the money on gambling. Last year, a 31-year-old male resident of Macau was also found to have misappropriated a total of 77,000 patacas from a sinking fund. The man had been working as manager of the same property management firm for six years.

Former IPM head serving as school board chairman

Former President of the Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM) Lei Heong Iok is now serving at the school as chairman of the school board. Yesterday, the Chief Executive appointed the members of the IPM school board. The director of Macao Daily News, Lok Po, serves as vice chairman of the IPM school board. The remaining seven members are Zhao Chaochen, Mak Soi Kun, Leong Su Sam, Ma Iao Hang, Lam Un Mui, Chui Sai Cheong, and Paula Ling Hsiao Yun. The IPM school board chairman receives a monthly salary equivalent to 550 points of the public workers’ remuneration index, while the vice chairman’s monthly salary is equal to 275 points of the public workers’ remuneration index.

CTM expects 5G services to launch this year

Telecommunications service provider CTM hopes to launch 5G services this year. In March, CTM launched the 5G network installation project, costing a total of approximately 600 million patacas. Its completion is expected this June. CTM hopes to cover the entirety of Macau with 5G signal within this year. CTM is evaluating the price of the city’s 5G service given the high costs associated with this network. Later, CTM will set up four 5G experience zones in Taipa, NAPE, Praca das Orquideas, and Iao Hon.