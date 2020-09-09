Briefs | Property price index grows 1% as per latest data release

The overall residential property price index for the three-month period between May and July increased by 1.0% to 268.8 compared to the period between April and June, according to data released by the Statistics and Census Service. The indexes for the Macau Peninsula (269.5) and Taipa and Coloane (265.9) rose by 1.0% and 0.6% respectively over the same period. Meanwhile, the index for existing residential units (289.0) grew by 1.0%, with the indexes for those in Macau (282.7) and the islands (315.2) rising by 1.0% and 1.1% respectively. Analyzed by year of building completion, the indices for residential units completed in the last five years and for those built between 11 and 20 years ago both rose by 1.2%, whereas the index for residential units completed between 6 and 10 years ago dropped by 0.1%. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (279.0) grew by 0.3%.

Exhibition area in Macao Museum reopened yesterday

The Macao Museum, which falls under the authority of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), has finished conducting a comprehensive safety inspection and enhancement work on some of its facilities. According to a statement issued by the IC, the permanent exhibition area on the first floor reopened to the public yesterday. The Macao Museum is taking precautions to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19, as noted in the statement. The precautions include additional cleaning and disinfection procedures, as well as visitors being required to wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present their personal health declarations and cooperate with crowd control measures. The Macao Museum is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Mondays.

Repatriation of Cape Verdean students from Macau begins

Eight Cape Verdean students stuck in Macau after earning their bachelor’s degrees in the SAR have now left for home, public broadcaster TDM has reported. The broadcaster said three of the students have degrees in translating and interpreting between Chinese and Portuguese, and five have degrees in business administration in the field of gaming and recreation management. One student, Jeremias Vaz, told TDM that he hoped to work in the gaming sector in Cape Verde where Macau Legend Development is building a hotel and casino complex. Last month, Portuguese news agency Lusa reported that the Cape Verdean government would begin repatriating 30 Cape Verdean students who had completed tertiary education programs in mainland China or Macau, but were stuck because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.