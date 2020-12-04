Briefs | PSP to add 350 bodycams

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) is slated to provide 350 additional personal bodycams to supplement the current 400 that are in its workforce now. PSP Deputy Commissioner, Leong Heng Hong, told TDM Radio Forum that the 350 bodycams will have 4G network functionality in a bid for authorities to respond swiftly during serious cases. The functions will also allow images to be transmitted in real time to the main police station.

José Tavares’ president term extended

The President of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), José Maria da Fonseca Tavares, will remain in his position for another year, after the government renewed his term by one year starting from January 1, 2021. The service term of Tavares’ team, including Lo Chi Kin as the IAM Administration Council Vice President, has also been renewed. Tavares has served as President of the IAM since 2016.

Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum to undergo renovation

In order to keep Macau’s cultural and historical facilities in a good condition, renovation works will be carried out at the Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, starting from December 8. The renovation will mainly focus on the repair of the glass wall and exterior wall of the building. Works are expected to be completed in late December.