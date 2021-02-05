Briefs | Qingmao port expected to open in 2h of 2021

Qingmao Port, another immigration facility located next to the Border Gate, is expected to be operational in the second half of this year, according to Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak. The construction is expected to be completed in April. After that, the security authority will test the capacity of the facility before the local government and Zhuhai government enter into a discussion regarding the opening of the port.

Theatre Alegria to screen four films

Theatre Alegria is prepared to screen four films to audiences during the approaching Spring Festival Holiday. The four films include mainland flicks “New Gods: Nezha Resborn,” “Assassin in Red,” and “Detective Chinatown 3,” as well as Korean film “New Year Blues.” Theatre Alegria is unable to bring Hong Kong films to Macau since last December because Hong Kong film companies have released new films directly to streaming sites. These films will be streamed on the same day in both mainland China and in Macau.

Fire on fishing vessel injures one

Local authorities disclosed that a person was injured in a fishing vessel fire at sea, in the Inner Harbor on Wednesday at approximately 6:30 p.m. The person was in a stable condition when was sent to hospital for treatment. Authorities have urged fishermen to stay alert to emergencies as more fishing vessels return to Macau for Chinese New Year. The cause of the accident is under further investigation.