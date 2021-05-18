Briefs | Real estate transactions at MOP10.52b

A total of 1,987 building units and parking spaces were bought and sold in the first quarter of 2021 according to Stamp Duty records, and the total value of the transactions was MOP10.52 billion, down by 16.1% and 22.4% respectively quarter-on-quarter. According to data provided by Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), the purchase and sale of residential units decreased by 320 quarter-on-quarter to 1,310 units, and the total value fell by 26.5% to MOP8.47 billion. The number of existing residential units transacted (1,179) dropped by 13.4% and the transacted value (MOP7.37 billion) fell by 16.1%.

Orchestra to hold 13 programs over summer

From June to July, the Macao Orchestra (OM) will hold a series of 13 programs entitled “SUMMER BRAVO!”, including large-scale concerts, community performances and various outreach activities. The “2020-21 Season Closing Concert – Haochen Zhang and the Macao Orchestra” will be held on July 31 at 8 p.m. at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Due to the pandemic, Italian soprano Maria Agresta and tenor Marco Berti will not be able to travel to Macau, and therefore the program of the concert has been modified. The concert will be conducted by OM’s Musical Director, Lu Jia, and will feature young pianist Haochen Zhang, winner of the 13th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

ARTmusing Summer Workshops open

Conceiving a set of workshops aimed at various ages and interests, this year’s ARTmusing Summer Workshops includes a series of more than 80 intensive workshops, with over 230 sessions to be held from July to August. Pre-registration for all upcoming sessions will be open from today until May 24 at CCM’s box office and at Macao Ticketing Network website and outlets.