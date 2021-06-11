Briefs | Scoot’s mismanagement upsets returning passengers

Sara Ng, manager of local travel agency Sincerity travel, told the Times yesterday that Scoot Airlines has been constantly changing the flight schedules to Macau. These flights, part of a signed deal with the Macau SAR government, are designated to send the overseas Macau residents home via Scoot’s jets in Singapore. The two weekly scheduled flights from Singapore to Macau take off every Tuesday and Friday. However, Ng said that Scoot has been repeatedly changing the departure time for Tuesday’s flight, leaving many would-be returnees disgruntled, as the changed schedule made it impossible to catch the transit flight in Singapore.

Macau and Cambodia ink agreement to eliminate double taxation

Macau inked a treaty with Cambodia to jointly scrap double taxation agreements, facilitating business and investment flow between the two economies. The move aims to avoid taxing the same taxpayer’s assets and income twice. The scope ranges from supplementary income tax, occupational tax and housing tax of Macau, and profit tax and wage tax of Cambodia. In addition, both parties also laid down a set of reciprocity measures. Macau pledges to continue forging tighter business ties with the Portuguese-speaking countries and countries along the “Belt and Road.”

Macau & Mainland Universities collaborate to nurture nursing talent

The Macau Polytechnic Institute and the Medical Department of the Peking University inked a collaboration agreement on June 8 to co-cultivate nursing talents. The institutes also launched their joint Nursing College at Peking University on the same day. Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U, who attended the opening ceremony, stated that the academic partnership would help nurture local nursing talents to meet the city’s demand for varied medical services.