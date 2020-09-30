Briefs | Six injured in Guia Hill tunnel traffic accident

Yesterday morning, six people were injured in a series of car accidents at the Guia Hill tunnel, according to the Public Security Police Force (PSP). The first accident was reported to the police authority at 8:43 a.m., when two motorbikes crashed, separately, inside the tunnel. The two accidents then triggered another three crashes involving four light vehicles, one taxi, and seven motorbikes. All of the injured parties were driving motorbikes. Five of them needed hospital treatment. Due to the multiple accidents, police officers and firefighters temporarily closed the affected lane for nearly two hours. According to a report by TDM, the PSP’s preliminary investigation showed that the accidents were most likely caused by an oil leak from a public bus.

Passengers to use designated entrances when entering airport

The Macau International Airport has designated several specific entrances and exits to give passengers access to the departure hall, according to a report by TDM. Starting from yesterday, individuals who intend to visit the Macau airport can only enter the departure hall level through gates 1, 2, and 14. Only the gates on the north and south ends of the arrival hall level are accessible. All other gates are closed. The airport has made these arrangements in order to facilitate compliance with health inspection measures. All passengers will enter through these gates to have their body temperature scanned and show their health codes.

Lawmaker urges no more Covid-19 tests for border crossing

Lawmaker Mak Soi Kun has written to the local government asking for the return to complete normality in terms of immigration measures between Macau and Zhuhai. Mak said that both Macau and Zhuhai’s Covid-19 situations are stable and that, as part of the Greater Bay Area, the SAR government can negotiate with Guangdong’s relevant departments to change the current policies. Mak explicitly proposed that Zhuhai and Macau residents no longer be required to take Covid-19 tests to cross the borders between the two places. He wants Macau and Zhuhai to be pioneering cities in lifting the mandatory Covid-19 test requirement. Mak also said that, should Macau and Zhuhai show any signs of new Covid-19 cases, the local government can immediately revert back to mandatory testing.