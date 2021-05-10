Briefs | SMG forecasts ‘very hot’ weather today

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) warned that it is expected to be “very hot” in the city today, and that the maximum temperature will be 33 degrees Celsius or above. The public is advised to beware of heatstroke and to stay hydrated. SMG has two hot weather alerts: orange, which is considered as “extremely hot” and yellow as “very hot.”

Over 118,600 residents vaccinated

The Health Bureau (SSM) has administered a total of 118,687 vaccines, of which 77,597 have been inoculated. Of the figure, 36,356 received the first dose, while 41,241 have completed their jabs. Adverse events totaled to 542 reports with 540 mild adverse events, and two serious adverse events. The SSM continues to encourage the public to get vaccinated.

Residential property price index decreased slightly

The overall residential property price index for January to March 2021 decreased by 0.7% over the previous period (December 2020 to February 2021) to 261.2, according to information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The indices for the Macau Peninsula (260.7) and Taipa & Coloane (263.5) dropped by 0.8% and 0.4% respectively. Analysed by quarter, the overall residential property price index in the first quarter of 2021 dropped by 2.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.