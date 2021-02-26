Briefs | SMG forecasts weather to cool over weekend

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has forecast that the temperature over this coming weekend will fall due to a northeasterly monsoon, which will intensify the northerly winds in Macau, with occasional gusts. It is expected that the temperature will reach a low of 16 degrees Celsius. The temperature will rise again early next week, bringing warmer weather, the bureau forecasts. Meanwhile, intermittent rainfall should be expected today.

Air Macau to fully resume Qingdao flights next week

Air Macau will completely resume flights between Macau and Qingdao next Wednesday, following the route’s suspension in October. The route was partially reopened in early February. Starting Wednesday, flights will be operated every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Air Macau hopes to increase the frequency to four flights per week. Passengers must be in possession of a negative Covid-19 test result or Health Codes bearing the results. Centralized quarantine is unnecessary under the current conditions.

Local chef blackmailed after nude video call

A local male chef was blackmailed for money after he was threatened with a recording of his nude video call with a woman. He refused to succumb to the threats and reported the case to the Judiciary Police. At 2 a.m., February 24, the man in his 20s came across a woman online before engaging in a nude video call that lasted for five minutes. Later, an apparent accomplice of the woman blackmailed the man for RMB2,880.