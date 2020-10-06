Briefs | SMG recognized globally as 100-year facility

The meteorological station of the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) in Taipa Grande was recognized as a Centennial Observing Station by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) at its 72nd Session of the Executive Committee. At this session, a total of 94 weather stations were recognized. To receive recognition, a weather station must meet several standards, including a requirement that the station must have been inaugurated at least a century ago. Official weather observation started in Macau in 1901. Despite being relocated several times, the city’s weather stations can still fit within the WMO’s rigorous standards of recognition, as periods of absence, relocation of observation stations and changes in measurement technology that do not significantly affect climatic characteristics.

Iec Long land recovery procedure to finish this year

The Macau SAR government expects to return Iec Long Firework Factory land plots to the local authority this year. According to a reply written by the Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) and sent to lawmaker Ella Lei, the department has concluded the first session of eviction works and is currently in the second phase. In July of this year, DSSOPT issued an eviction warning to the concerned party, estimating that the state land will be returned to the government this year. The government hopes to use the factory land plot to provide open spaces and for tourism purposes.

Illicit car racing soared during pandemic

The number of illicit car races has soared during the pandemic, according statistics from the Public Security Police Force (PSP). PSP intercepted 20 illicit car races between January and August this year, exceeding the total number of illicit car races throughout the entirety of 2019. During the same period, the police authority also recorded 10,045 speeding cases, 760 more compared to the same period of last year. The police authority condemned those who remodeled their vehicles to result in loud noises that negatively affect people’s lives. The police authority said that it will increase inspections and prosecutions over instances of illicit vehicle remodeling.