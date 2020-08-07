Briefs | Special transport arrangements at various locations

Services to the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) bus stop will be temporarily suspended, starting from Saturday. As a result, seven bus routes will be diverted to four nearby bus stops. This is due to the fact that the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) is commencing construction of a recreational zone on Av. Dr. Sun Yat-Sen. A section of the road between Sun Yat-There will be limited access to the IC from Saturday until August 31. On Saturday and Sunday, traffic lights at the conjunction of R. da Ribeira do Patane and Largo do Pagode do Patane will be switched off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Traffic lights at the conjunction of Av. do Alm. Lacerda and R. de Joao de Araujo will suspend service between the same hours on Sunday.

Illicit Taipa construction process suspended

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) has ordered the suspension of illicit construction activities at the Caminho da Povoacao de Cheok Ka. According to a report by TDM, some individuals took the liberty of demolishing wooden houses at the location and beginning the construction of new buildings without the government’s approval. The DSSOPT said that the area, designated as the Taipa northern district land plot, is restricted under the government’s urban development plan. Every land plan must be submitted to the Urban Planning Committee in accordance with the law. The concerned land plot is private land. The surrounding community has complained about various illicit activity recorded there, including the dumping of construction materials and recycled waste, sewage problems, and the use of the land as a car maintenance facility.

Transport authority indicates LRT is not a business

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) has indicated that the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) is not a business. The DSAT wrote, in a response to lawmaker Agnes Lam’s interpellation regarding the LRT, that the it is a public service and does not have the same priorities and interests as a business. According to the department, the LRT serves the same purpose as Macau’s public bus system. In other words, the success of this railway network cannot be judged based on profit, gain or financial loss. The department hopes that the LRT system will play an important role in Macau’s land transportation. The bureau also explained that, according to the LRT contract with the MRT Corporation, the Macau SAR government pays the company to provide service operation, pre-launch tests, human resource training and maintenance in the first five years of the railway network’s operation.