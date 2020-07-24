Briefs | Speed cameras upgraded to catch violators

The avenue from the Taipa exit of the Amizade Bridge to the Taipa Maritime Terminal will be equipped with an upgraded speed camera which can consolidate images and detect whether a vehicle is using the right lane when exiting a road. When exiting the road, cars in the leftmost lane of that avenue should only turn left towards the ferry terminal, but not turn right to enter the roundabout. The upgraded camera will be able to detect this. Furthermore, in 10 other locations – six in the northern district and four in central Macau – nearly 30 upgraded cameras equipped with speed detection will monitor traffic lights. The system will now be able to detect cars driving over speed limit when attempting to run through yellow lights. All of these systems will be in use from July 25.

Gov’t wants to resume Continuing Education Subsidy in August

The Executive Regulation for the Continuing Education Subsidy Scheme will soon be submitted to the Executive Council for discussion, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Elsie Ao Ieong U, has recently announced. The Continuing Education Subsidy Scheme was introduced by the government back in 2011 to encourage life-long learning. In its first iteration, each resident was given MOP5,000. This was raised to MOP6,000 in its last iteration, which ended early this year. Ao Ieong added that the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau is verifying tutors’ résumés, courses and venues. It has also constructed electronic systems for enrolment, roll call and inspection. The systems are ready and can be used once approved.

Sulu Sou urges accounts of subsidized associations be publicized

Lawmaker Sulu Sou recently submitted a bill on the “Disclosure of Accounts by Publicly Subsidized Association.” He proposed a bill that would compel any local association that receives public financial subsidies higher than an amount to be determined by the Chief Executive to publish the details of its accounts. The requirement will, the lawmaker said, create better transparency on the use of public funds. The bill also recommends that the publishing of the accounts in one Chinese and one Portuguese local newspaper be introduced. A fine is also suggested for failure to publish accounts in a timely manner.