Briefs | SSM: 4 Covid-19 antibody positive returnees in ‘good health condition’

Four returnees, who flew from Europe via Taipei and tested positive for the Covid-19 antibody test upon arrival on March 14, have not displayed any symptoms. Three such cases were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the UK last year. The Heath Bureau stated that the four patients are now staying in the quarantine facility in Coloane and are in “good health condition.”

DSI head’s tenure renewed for another year

The government has renewed the tenure of the director of the Identification Services Bureau (DSI), Wong Pou Ieng, for another year, according to the Official Gazette. The renewal takes effect from today and is justified by the fact that she “has adequate professional experience and capacity to perform her duties.” The official entered DSI in 1998 and had taken up the position of Head of Division of Criminal Record and Head of Department of Residents Identification. In March 2018, she assumed the position of deputy director, which she held until her promotion last year.

Unified university exam starts today

The joint entrance examination will be held from today until March 21. According to the current plan, the Portuguese, Chinese, English and Mathematics exams will take place on various dates. The University of Macau, the Macao Polytechnic Institute, the Institute for Tourism Studies, and the Macau University of Science and Technology will enrol students according to their own admission criteria.