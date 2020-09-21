Briefs | Survey finds that 10% of Macau people have suicidal thoughts

A recent survey conducted by the University of Saint Joseph (USJ) found that 40% of respondents suffered from varying degrees of depression, while 10% of respondents had suicidal thoughts. USJ conducted an on-the-street questionnaire, interviewing 931 people and analyzing 466 of the responses. Professor Angus Kuok, head of USJ’s Department of Psychology, described the findings in Macau as “not severe” when compared with global and regional conditions. However, Kuok noted that local people are not aware of psychological symptoms such as exhaustion, dietary disorders or body weight fluctuations present for two consecutive weeks. He pointed out that over 52% of the respondents did not know how to seek professional help when psychological conditions arose.

Civil servants group and BOC discuss e-finance development

The Professional Civil Servants Association of Macau and the Bank of China, Macau Branch recently held an exchange session to discuss topics such as the status quo, future trends in the local financial market and the future of e-governance. The association pointed out that both e-governance and e-finance are closely related to the public’s experience of daily life. Following the popularization of smartphones, e-banking has developed swiftly, with ever-evolving functions that are indispensable to residents’ lives. During the exchange session, the association sought to familiarize civil servants with electronic services as well as promote the use of e-finance.

USJ appoints Zhang Shuguang as vice-rector

The University of Saint Joseph (USJ) has appointed Professor Zhang Shuguang as vice-rector for External Relations and Institutional Development, the university announced in a statement. Zhang was the rector of the City University of Macau until last month. In the statement, the USJ mentioned Zhang’s two decades of experience in senior leadership positions at several universities in Macau, the U.S. and the mainland. USJ’s rector Stephen Morgan noted that Zhang’s “experience and energy” would bring added dimensions to the institution’s pursuit to “offer a truly international education to students from Macau and the wider region.”