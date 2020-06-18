Briefs | Taiwan to ease border controls for business people

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre has stated that from Monday it will accept business people coming from lower-risk areas including Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Australia, Vietnam and Thailand. The same measure will also be applied to business people from South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore which are considered medium to low risk. According to the center, travellers will only have to provide details of where they are going in Taiwan and present evidence of having tested negative for the virus three days before flying. The region also requires an invitation letter from a company in Taiwan. These travelers will still be subject to 14 days of quarantine but will be able to reduce their quarantine time if they pay for a subsequent Covid-19 test and receive a negative result.

GEG signs contract for brand campaign in Tencent

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd’s Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel have signed contracts with New Sky Global Media Limited (NSG) to build up the properties’ brand images, in addition to promoting the latter’s winter campaign. According to reports, advertising is conducted across the Tencent News mobile application, Tencent Videos, and other popular mobile applications commonly used in China. The advertisement aims to garner massive exposure to clients in China. The contracts will bring $220,000 in revenue to NSG in this financial year. Suncity Group Leisure Services Ltd entered into a similar contract in May 2019, for the creation of a Tiktok account. The aim was to build and elevate the brand image of Suncity ‘ s membership club.

MGTO says city recording worst y-o-y tourist arrivals

Macau SAR has recorded its worst year-on-year tourist arrivals in January to May this year, since 2002, due to the pandemic outbreak, according to Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). The hotel occupancy rate has been around only 6% percent in recent months. As of today, eight hotels are still closed. The MGTO head also expects that Macau local residents will be the main driving force behind local tourism during summer. The official told TDM Radio yesterday that the SAR has received around 20,000 visitors last month. The tightening of quarantine measures for arrivals in Macau starting in late March 2020 has caused the number of visitor arrivals in April to tumble 99.7% year-on-year to just 11,041.