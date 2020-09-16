Briefs | Tak Chun boss acquires 21% stake in Macau Legend

An entity controlled by Chan Weng Lin, the chief executive of Macau junket operator Tak Chun Group, has acquired a 20.65% stake in David Chow’s Macau Legend Development. Citing information filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange yesterday, gaming news website GGRAsia reported that the $173-million deal has elevated Chan to become the second largest shareholder in the company, behind only Chow, who controls just under 30%. Prior to the deal, Chan had personally owned a 0.11% stake in the company. He now controls approximately 20.75% of Macau Legend Development. Macau Legend operates three casinos in Macau under a service agreement with concessionaire SJM Holdings.

Memorial museum undergoes renovation works

Renovation works for the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum began yesterday in a bid to maintain cultural and historical facilities in the Macau SAR, the Cultural Affairs Bureau said in a statement. Expected to be completed in October, the renovation will mainly focus on the repair and reinforcement of the pillars of the external wall of the building. The Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum is open to the public as usual as the renovations do not affect the public’s visiting area. The bureau is currently carrying out renovation works on the façades of the Taipa Houses, which is expected to be completed by November. The renovation works include conservation, painting and renovation of the façades, doors and windows of the five buildings of the Taipa Houses.

IFTM marks 25th anniversary with series of events

The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) is holding a series of special initiatives to mark its 25th anniversary this month. Ensuring that the celebrations are appropriate for the conditions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the anniversary’s event roster includes two sets of online webinars, each in a series format. One of the webinar series aims to help current students and fresh graduates from the Heritage Management Bachelor Degree Program learn more about the career paths available to them. The webinar series will feature nine alumni employed in various fields ranging from cultural heritage management to museum work, underwater archaeology and higher education.

Consumer Council monitors supermarket prices

The Consumer Council (CC) continues to monitor supermarket prices to protect consumers and enhance product price transparency. Recently, the council surveyed the retail prices of 25 disinfection products, 10 infant formula products and 11 over-the-counter drugs at supermarkets and drugstores. Price differences were observed for different products at various retail spots. To combat the differential pricing and alleged profiteering practices, the CC has been encouraging the members of the public to rely on its “Macao Price Information Platform,” which is available on its website.