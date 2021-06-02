Briefs | Taxi driver accuses PJ officers of misconduct

A taxi driver has called a radio show to complain about allegedly being harassed by two Judiciary Police officers who were passengers in his vehicle several nights ago. The taxi driver alleged that the two self-reported officers harassed the driver during the ride because the driver could not recall the officers’ destination. The driver then drove to a police station where his two police passengers asked the officers on duty to impound the taxi. The taxi driver said the incident was handled at the side door of the station rather than at the reporting center.

Wynn to host vaccination outreach station at Cotai property

On June 15 and 16, gambling concessionaire Wynn will host a Covid-19 vaccination outreach program at its Cotai property, the Wynn Palace. The program will allow employees and their family members to receive vaccinations. On June 8 and 9, the resort operator will also host seminars on the vaccine. The seminars will feature Dr. Tai Wa Hou, medical director of the government hospital and vaccination program coordinator, who will deliver a talk on Covid-19 vaccinations to employees of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. The resort operator will provide fully vaccinated employees with two days of special leave.

Mistreatment of national flag may result in MOP10,000 fine

The government has clarified the penalties in the amendment to the National Flag, Emblem and Anthem Law. In the proposal, the inversion or reckless disposal of the national flag may result in a fine ranging between MOP2,000 and MOP10,000. The government said that the definition of “reckless disposal” will be clarified by executive regulations once the bill is passed. It will also clarify the permissibility of tilting the national flag where an upright presentation is not possible in certain situations.