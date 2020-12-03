Briefs | Taxis required to install smart terminals from today

All local taxis will be required to have a smart terminal in place before they can operate legally, under a new regulation enforced from midnight of today. The move is being made to better supervise and monitor taxi services, and safeguard the rights of taxi drivers and passengers. The terminal can serve simultaneously as a taximeter, GPS, tracker, sound and image recorder and alarm.

Tender for the 4th Macau-Taipa link opens

The SAR government opens tender for the construction of Macau’s fourth bridge, connecting Macau Peninsula to Taipa. The tender covers the construction of the overpass for cars and motorcycles — which will be connected to New Urban Zone E and the flyovers connecting the fourth bridge to Av. Wai Long and Taipa Ferry Terminal. The longest construction period is scheduled for 750 working days.

MOP956 million for new hospital building superstructure

A contract worth MOP956 million has been designated for the construction of the superstructure of the new Conde S. Januario Hospital public health specialty building, the Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) revealed. The contract has been awarded to Companhia de Construção e Investimento Predial Ming Shun, Limitada. The construction is slated to be completed in 730 working days, while the subset of the construction relating to the superstructure roof is set for 450 days.

Lawmaker suggests increasing quota for psychotherapy

In a written inquiry, Lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng has suggested that the authorities raise the quota for the psychotherapy subsidy as the demand for the service among local citizens has surged during the pandemic. She stressed that the city’s psychotherapy has been in short supply this year, as compared to the huge demand requested by locals. She also speculated that a year-on-year increase of 6 suicidal cases from January to June this year may be associated with greater stress linked to the pandemic.