Briefs | Tourism regulator launches platform to promote local discounts

The Macao Government Tourism Office has recently launched an online platform that aims to consolidate information on discounts and promotions being offered by local businesses. The platform is named “Macao Ready Go.” Originally, it was meant to disseminate the said information to tourists after the pandemic. But as the special border restrictions have not eased yet, the regulator has decided to launch the platform for local residents. Users will be able to access discounts on hotel lodging, catering, shopping, leisure and entertainment, etc. They can also save coupons for services they are interested in. Currently, 381 businesses have signed up to disseminate their information. The regulator is inviting more businesses to join the platform.

Majority of schools need school year extension

About 85% of local schools have requested permission to extend the school year until July, the Education and Youth Affairs Bureau disclosed in a statement. Data from the bureau shows that as of the end of May, 91% of senior high schools, 87% of junior high schools and 78% of primary schools have applied to the bureau for permission to extend the school year in order to make up for the three-month school suspension due to Covid-19. The bureau also disclosed that vacancies for students would be tight in the immediate future. It is requiring school operators to make use of the maximum number allowed for each class to fit in more students.

Household water and power usage records double-digit rise

At a joint press conference, the city’s water and electricity suppliers, Macao Water and the CEM respectively, announced that a 14% rise was recorded for both utilities in April and May. The companies attributed the rise to people spending more time at home due to the pandemic and the hot weather. In order to respond to the economic downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has released a scheme to subsidize local households and businesses in relation to their water and power charges.

Gov’t to use Sheraton Hotel for quarantine purposes again

Starting from yesterday, the Macao Government Tourism Office said that it is again using Sheraton Grand Macau’s “special isolated area” for medical observation. According to the statement issued last night, the number of people who need to stay for medical observations has gradually increased. In late March, the hotel has become the 12th hotel to be designated as a quarantine facility and the first property in Cotai. Previously, the government announced that the hotel has agreed to offer 2,000 rooms from their entire premises.