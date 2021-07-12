Briefs | Toxin found in locally-made raw dumplings

Borax, which is a banned material in the preparation of food and food products, was found in the test samples of raw wonton and seasoned shrimps made by local eatery Wong Kun Sio Kung. It has grim implications for its outlets in Ginza Plaza and on Rua do Campo. The Municipal Affairs Bureau pointed out that although the material can prevent meat or shrimp from darkening, when consumed, it turns into Boric Acid, which is difficult to be released from the human body.

Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF) will return to the expo halls from August 5 to 7, with the theme “Towards a Green and Low Carbon New Era”. Held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s MIECF is poised to enrich its online elements, including an online exhibition, online business matching and conference live streaming. Reviewing previous editions of the event, some enterprises successfully established collaborative relationships with enterprises in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to produce eco-friendly products, and some increased their turnover by about 20%.

A duo of symposia, jointly held by the Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM) and several foreign universities on human science, language and cognition, will be conducted online between November 29 and December 1. In preparation for the event, the higher education institution is now calling for papers. The papers submitted for the symposia must be brand new, having not been published or accepted for publication elsewhere. The IPM is inviting experts, scholars, researchers and other interested parties to sign up for the event for free.