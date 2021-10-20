Briefs | Transport Bureau announces arrangements to make up delayed car inspections

Extra time slots for car inspections have been added by the Transport Bureau (DSAT) so as to make up for the delayed car inspections due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak and the two typhoons hitting Macau. Eight days have been missed with 4,000 delayed bookings accumulated. The DSAT has added more timeslots from now to October 29. Moreover, services will be provided on October 23 and 30, both of which are Saturdays. Bookings for regular inspections between October 26 and 29 will be extended to October 30. Advance inspections will be suspended for cars that have regular inspections set in December.

IAM reopens facilities

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has reopened its recreational and leisure facilities, including children’s playgrounds, gymnastic apparatuses, pavilions, barbecue venues, as well as football and basketball grounds. The Taipa Fair, the Senado Square Cafeteria and bicycle rentals in cycling trails will also resume. The bureau assures users that these facilities will be regularly sanitized. Meanwhile, upon entry, users will need to have their body temperature measured and health codes presented. Amid the resumption of outdoor facilities, indoor venues and facilities managed by the bureau will remain closed until further notice. In addition, due to the upcoming Macau Grand Prix, parts of the recreational areas on the peripheral of the Guia Circuit will be closed accordingly to support the car race.

UNIQLO offered clothing to stranded cross-border students

Japanese fast-fashion brand UNIQLO’s Macau branch has given 1,200 pieces of clothing, such as tops and undergarments, to 616 cross-border students who were stranded in Macau previously due to the tightening of border restrictions. The brand noted that the initiative was conducted with the assistance of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ). The goodwill action was concluded on October 8. The students had remained in Macau after crossing the Zhuhai border clearance point on the original school resumption day but then restrictions were tightened, leaving them stranded in between the two border clearance points. The students then entered Macau where the DSEDJ has taken care of them since.