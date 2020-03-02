Briefs | Travel warnings issued for Italy, South Korea

The Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) has issued a travel warning for both Italy and South Korea amid notable outbreaks of Covid-19 in both countries. However, Japan and Iran, which are experiencing a similar situation, do not face the same travel warning, as issued by GGCT. Italy and South Korea are on GGCT’s level 2 warning, which implies the avoidance of “non-essential travel”. Countries on the same warning level include Turkey and Egypt, for reasons other than the coronavirus. As of yesterday afternoon, South Korea has more than 3,500 confirmed cases and 17 deaths. Italy has more than 1,100 cases with 29 deaths. Following them are Iran and Japan with nearly 600 and 250 cases respectively and 43 and six deaths respectively.

24 carriers confirm flights canceled through March

Flights in and out of Macau will remain largely suspended this month, with 24 carriers now announcing further cancellations. According to a note published on Saturday by the Macau International Airport (MIA), the 24 Asian airlines scrapping flights in March include local operator Air Macau, as well nine mainland carriers: China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Juneyao Airlines, Shanghai Airlines, Zhejiang Loong Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Xiamen Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines and Spring Airlines. From Taiwan, Eva Airways, Tiger Air Taiwan and Starlux Airlines have announced cancellations. South Korea’s Jejuair, Air Busan, Jin Air, Tway Air and Eastar Jet have also announced March cancellations, according to the MIA, as have Philippines Airlines and Cebu Pacific Air from the Philippines. The other airlines listed are Malaysia-based Air Asia, Singapore’s Tiger Airways, and Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways from Vietnam. The flight cancellations come as visitor arrivals to Macau sit at record-lows and after gross gambling revenue dropped 87.8% year-on-year last month.

Cultural Affairs Bureau to reopen certain facilities

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has announced that it will reopen some of its public venues, including public libraries and museums, in phases starting today. Twelve of the Bureau’s 17 libraries will open today. Nine independently located libraries reopened yesterday afternoon. The Archives of Macao reopens today as well. However, the Macao Cultural Centre is opening its box office only. Shows at the Macao Cultural Centre have been canceled since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak in Macau. The Macao Museum and the Macao Museum of Art will resume operations on Wednesday. The Cinematheque Passion, a concession cinema, will resume with Swedish film “About Endlessness” on Friday.