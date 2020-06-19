Briefs | Truck driver found dead inside his vehicle

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has reported the discovery of the body of a 51-year-old Macau local male resident. The deceased, who was a truck driver, was found by one of his colleagues at 6 a.m. yesterday morning. He spotted the driver still sitting on his seat inside the truck he had been operating. Firefighters from the Fire Services Bureau confirmed the man’s death. The vehicle was parked at a parking meter near Iao Hon market, where he usually picked up his co-workers. According to the PJ, the man still had all his belongings and had no apparent suspicious injuries. As of 10 a.m. yesterday, the cause of the death had not been determined and requires the final report of a coroner.

Security authority backs suspension decision

The Secretary for Security has reaffirmed the suspension of a former leader of the Macao Customs Service, according to an update provided on the website of the secretary’s office. The suspended individual was a department head at the customs authority, surnamed Chow. Chow was involved in crimes related to “fake cards,” which helped criminals transfer money. The bureau conducted disciplinary investigations into the matter. On May 4, Chow was suspended by the director of the Macao Customs Services. Chow later appealed to Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak. However, the secretary refused Chow’s appeal and backed the decision to suspend him.

Police crackdown on illegal drug selling

A local woman was detained for selling cough syrups containing codeine, a controlled drug in Macau, the Judiciary Police (PJ) announced. The suspect was found in an underground shop near the Border Gate. Surnamed Hoi, the 34-year-old Macau local resident claimed that she met a man who told her about moving the medicine from Hong Kong to Macau. Hoi was instructed by the man to look for grey goods traders to help transfer the cough syrups to the mainland. On June 12, one of the grey goods traders was found carrying the illegal items. He claimed that Hoi had commissioned him to carry the cough syrups to the mainland and to transfer them to others. The case was reported to the PJ, who said that Hoi received 4 patacas for each cough syrup transferred, while the grey goods traders received 5 patacas. More than 400 cough syrups were successfully transferred, each being sold for over 100 yuan.