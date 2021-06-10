Briefs | Tuen Ng rice dumplings pass gov’t hygiene check

The Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Consumer Council have performed joint inspections on Dragon Boat Festival rice dumplings sold in local restaurants, bakeries and retailers. All 30 samples yielded satisfactory results. The two agencies conducted chemical and microbiological tests on dumplings with and without egg yolk, as well as sweet dumplings. The bureau reminds retailers to source ingredients from reliable importers or agents and to refuse those from unknown sources. Invoices or receipts must be retained so that the source can be traced back if any problem arises.

Locally-designed stamp wins German award

A set of locally-designed stamps featuring antique Chinese paintings, characters and documents, which were designed by Joaquim Cheong and released by the local post office in 2018, recently won the 2021 German Design Award – Excellent Communications Design, Official Documents Category Special Award, awarded by the German Design Council. The set of postal stamps was released in celebration of Macau’s listing on both the global and the Asia-Pacific UNESCO Memory of the World registers. The local post office sees this accolade as a recognition of the city’s stamp design.

UM students win first prize at MCM/ICM 2021

Two teams from the University of Macau (UM) recently won first prize and second prize, respectively, in the Interdisciplinary Contest in Modeling (ICM) 2021 in the United States. The event was held concurrently with the Mathematical Contest in Modeling. 7% of teams won a first prize and 18% a second prize. UM is the only higher education institution in Macau to have won the first prize in this competition. Since its debut in the competitions in 2015, the university has won more than ten awards.