Briefs | Two men sentenced to jail on probation for drunk driving

The court has recently sentenced two men to prison time with probationary periods on charges of drunk driving, along with suspending their driving licenses. In the early morning on October 18, a 34-year-old man crashed his car and damaged some public facilities. Police who arrived at the scene smelt alcohol on him. A test showed he had a blood alcohol level of 1.8 g/L. He was sentenced to three months in jail with one year’s probation, in addition to a one-year license suspension. The other man, who is 31 years old, was intercepted at a roadblock in the early morning on October 19 and also had a blood alcohol level of 1.8 g/L. He was sentenced to four months in jail or made to pay a MOP24,000 fine, in addition to one-year license suspension.

Man scams thousands of patacas’ worth of liquor

A 32-year-old local man, who reported to work as a hotel banquet supervisor, has defrauded his friend and stolen MOP140,000-worth of premium liquor. He resold the liquor to liquor stores in the northern district of Macau before reporting the loss of the liquor to the Judiciary Police. However, the police discovered that the reports conflicted with one another after viewing footage from surveillance cameras. The man later confessed to the police that he had sold the liquor and used the money to repay gambling debts. He has been passed onto the Public Prosecutions Office for further investigation.

70% of interns under Labour Affairs Bureau program receive job offer

The Labour Affairs Bureau has revealed that 70% of the students who joined an internship program managed by large enterprises and gambling concessionaires in Macau, have obtained job offers from their companies. There were 436 interns in the program. Those who received job offers have an average salary of MOP15,000 per month. The program received a total of 1,618 applications, with 1,350 people meeting the requirements. A total of 720 internship opportunities were offered by local enterprises. The bureau also said that a job matching session will be held at the end of this month, with over 300 vacancies on offer.